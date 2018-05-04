Papillon International Bakery debuts new Glendale location, with Nutella ponchik and more

A new bakery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Papillon International Bakery, the new addition is located at 1817 W. Glenoaks Blvd. in Glendale.
This is the fifth outpost for the Los Angeles-based bakery, which has been in business since 1996. It has another location in Glendale (1100 S. Central Ave.), along with storefronts in Northridge, North Hollywood and Hollywood.
Papillon International Bakery specializes in a variety of baked goods, including ponchik, Armenian donuts with fillings like custard, Nutella, raspberry and more, and perashkis, fried buns with items like cabbage, potato and hot dogs.
The bakery also offers churros, empanadas and a variety of savory rolls. (See the full menu here.)
The new bakery is finding its way with the community.
Kim K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10, said, "Wow, this place is so nice! I love the bright color artwork and fun setting! The girls behind the counter are extremely nice. We ordered a cream Napoleon, a cheese and beef empanada, and a Nutella ponchik."
Yelper Cvetlana Y. added, "Very sweet, kind and hard working staff at both Glendale locations! The girls always make sure my order is perfect and on time and for an impatient person like me, that's very important."
Papillon International Bakery is now open at 1817 W. Glenoaks Blvd., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The bakery is open every day from 6 a.m. -9 p.m.
