Paris Baguette opens new bakery in Costa Mesa

There's a brand-new bakery in town. Located at 350 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa, the new addition is called Paris Baguette.
The newcomer -- with over 3,000 locations across the globe -- originated out of Korea and began opening United States franchise stores in 2016.
On the menu, expect to see French-inspired cakes, pastries and more, along with sandwiches such as Vietnamese banh mi and coleslaw baguettes.
Specialty drinks range from honey cold-brew lattes to Watermelon Tornado juice, while popular dessert offerings include soft sweet potato cake, strawberry cheese pudding cake and curry buns. (You can view the full menu here.)
Paris Baguette has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Marlui A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 31, wrote, "The place is cozy and has friendly servers! The baked goods are amazing, especially the cakes!"
"What a great place for desert and coffee," added Yelper Deyanira M. "The layout is very beautiful, and the berry tart is, so far, the best I've had. Glad I came to check this new spot out!"
Head on over to check it out: Paris Baguette is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa