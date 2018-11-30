FOOD & DRINK

Pasadena gets a new sushi bar: Kuno Sushi

Photo: Jay K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Pasadena, called Kuno Sushi, is located at 1713 E. Colorado Blvd.

On the menu, look for dishes like crispy rice with spicy tuna and the tempura sampler, as well as an extensive selection of sushi rolls -- including the Long Beach roll, with spicy shrimp, crab, yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, and cilantro; and the Kuno Special roll, with deep fried jalapeno, spicy tuna, cream cheese and avocado.

The new sushi bar has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Jessica T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "This is my favorite sushi restaurant in Pasadena. The food is fresh with real delicious big sushi portions."

Yelper Ashley N. added, "The place is well lit, clean and has a pleasant atmosphere. They have a wide selection on the menu. The quality of the fish is pretty good. ... It's great for groups or dining alone at the sushi bar."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kuno Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
