Pasadena gets a new tea room: Midori Matcha Cafe

Photo: Midori Matcha Cafe/Yelp

A new tea room and soft serve spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Midori Matcha Cafe, the new arrival is located at 165 S. De Lacey Ave., Suite 1049, in Pasadena.

The cafe specializes in organic drinks made from 100 percent organic ceremonial grade matcha imported from Japan.

On the menu, look for beverages like matcha lattes, americanos and sesame granitas, along with soft serve flavors such as matcha and hojicha.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Robert R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 30, wrote, "What makes this place great is how passionate they are for their craft. They make sure they have the best ingredients and that everything is as authentic as you can get."

"The matcha croissant is delicious!" added Yelper Nikki G. "My favorite is their soft serve ice cream. It's literally the best I've tried!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Midori Matcha Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
