Pasta, pizza and more: Here are Burbank's top 5 Italian restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Burbank, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for handmade pasta, fresh pastries, pizza and more.
1. Monte Carlo Deli & Pinocchio's Restaurant
Photo: alina t./Yelp
Topping the list is family-owned and operated Monte Carlo Deli & Pinocchio's Restaurant, located at 3103 W. Magnolia Blvd. Having served the community for over 40 years, this deli and eatery is the most popular Italian spot in Burbank, boasting four stars out of 1,091 reviews on Yelp.
On the restaurant's menu, expect to find traditional classics like eggplant Parmesan, baked ziti, pizza and meatball sandwiches. Over in the deli, enjoy freshly baked bread, Italian pastries and sliced-to-order meats as well as an extensive cheese selection.
2. MA's Italian Kitchen
Photo: grace k./Yelp
Also in Burbank, check out local favorite MA's Italian Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian eatery at 267 N. Pass Ave.
Menu offerings include classic Italian fare like bruschetta, chicken Marsala and linguine with clams. For dessert, try the chocolate terrine -- a dark chocolate mousse with raspberry lemon reduction and mango sorbet. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. CiaoCristina!
Photo: CiaoCristina!/Yelp
CiaoCristina!, located at 4201 W. Olive Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot four stars out of 511 reviews. Established in 2009, this eatery features Northern Italian cuisine with a Venetian flair and offers a selection of pasta dishes and Neapolitan-style pizzas, along with handmade gelato. (Check out the full menu here.)
An array of Italian white and red wines are also featured for those seeking a little extra indulgence. (The wine list is available here.)
4. Isabella's Italian Kitchen
PHOTO: Jacquelyn N./YELP
Isabella's Italian Kitchen is another high-traffic go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 139 Yelp reviews. Menu offerings range from pasta primavera and chicken Gorgonzola to classic cioppino and veal piccata.
"The epitome of a small family restaurant," said Yelper Merritt B. "Isabella's offers a surprisingly varied menu, excellent food and top-notch service from its employees." Head on over to 1220 W. Burbank Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Novo Cafe
Photo: Michelle S./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Novo Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 410 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant featuring regional Italian cuisine along with breakfast and brunch fare at 3900 W. Riverside Dr.
On the menu, expect to find handmade pasta, handcrafted pizzas, organic salads and omelets. Yelpers praise the Drunken Sea with black fettuccine, the bruschetta and the Nova chicken panini, as well as the restaurant's many gluten-free and vegan options. (See the menus here.)