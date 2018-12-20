FOOD COACH

Personal chef offers healthy holiday swaps for tried and true dishes

Familiar family favorites like stuffing and green bean casserole can be made with a healthy twist to please those with gluten, dairy or animal free challenges.

In her former job a a marketing manager for a catering company, it was Alina Z's job to eat and taste everything. All that decadent food took a toll on her health. Now a chef and health coach she's made changes.

"So we are making things that are healthy-ish. We're going to make it taste good but be good for our bodies so we feel good after the dinner is done.

I started looking at traditional recipes, making the same traditional favorites just switching a couple of ingredients," said Alina Z.

Starting with stuffing or dressing. sauteed onions and celery, veggie or chicken broth (go with veggie and your vegan guests are happy) and gluten free bread of millet and quinoa that's toasted up crispy.

"One of the tricks to the stuffing in using fresh herbs it's going to give it really good flavor," said Alina Z.

In this case she uses sage and thyme. Then it's on to the tried and true green bean casserole, but no fried onions on this dish.
In lieu of condensed soup she makes her own creamy delicious sauce:

"Sauteed mushrooms and onions and garlic, a little bit of coconut oil that's butter flavored and cashews that have been soaked over night," said Alina Z.

A very veggie concoction topped with Whole Foods store brand gluten free onion rings and dairy free cheddar cheese that's baked to deliciousness.

One of the best ideas yet, Alina Z makes a mousse with avocado, just four simple ingredients.
"Avocado has a lot of potassium which helps to decrease bloating," said Alina Z.

Cacao powder, almond milk, maple syrup, and avocado and a dash of salt. Blend away.

Three great dishes that help those with gluten and dairy intolerances along with those vegetarians that want to enjoy the holidays in a healthful way.
