CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Personality traits may be key to long-term weight loss, expert says

EMBED </>More Videos

Aspiring dieters should try to match their meal plans to their personality type, says one health expert. (KABC)

By
Health expert Christine Lusita was frustrated watching fitness clients continually fail at weight loss.

"We were too busy chasing a fad, what worked for a celebrity. We're really out of focus on what works for us," said Lusita.

She did some research and discovered people were more successful by finding their personality type and focusing on their assets.

In "The Right Fit Formula" she uses a technique called acceptance and commitment therapy which has a good track record.

"There's a lot of studies through JAMA and many others like the NIH, that's proven it's one of the most successful ways to lose weight and keep if off long-term," said Lusita.

There is the "leader" - quick-witted, pressed for time, not wanting to spend time in the kitchen.

And the "socializer" - they go for visual appeal. Food that's Insta-worthy.

"Then there's the 'supporter' personality who's always thinking of their family first," said Lusita.

Meals are traditional and planned in bulk.

"I do analyze everything. Everyone makes fun of me," said Samantha Kennedy of Lake Forest.

Kennedy realized she has the planner personality but wasn't using her traits to her advantage.

Planners love apps, weighing food, keeping copious lists and keeping track of things by journaling.

"Taking a pause and being mindful of who I am right now, when things change and when things get difficult," Kennedy said.

Along with the food, no surprise moment is equally important. And these personality types all have a different way to exercise.

The leader type loves competition sports; socializers are fans of group exercise, while supporters want a reliable routine that can fit into a family's schedule.

Planners like Kennedy want quantitative success. Show her the data!

While there might be personality crossovers, an interactive questionnaire in the book will help you customize a "Right Fit Formula" for you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthCircle of Healthdietinglifestyleexercisefitnessfood coach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News