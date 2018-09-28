FOOD & DRINK

Philippe's celebrating anniversary with $1.10 French dip sandwiches

Philippe the Original first opened in Los Angeles in 1908.

Downtown LA's landmark eatery Philippe's is celebrating its 110th year by offering $1.10 French dips.

Although the restaurant itself was founded in 1908, its most famous creation is celebrating its centennial this year.

Legend has it that in 1918 restaurant founder Philippe Mathieu accidentally dropped a sliced French roll into a roasting pan that still had drippings from the oven.

The customer, a policeman, took the sandwich anyway and liked it so much he returned with friends the next day.

That was the origin of the French dip sandwich, to this day the restaurant's most popular menu item. Philippe's says it serves about 20,000 sandwiches a week - and more when the Dodgers are playing at home.

Philippe the Original moved from Aliso Street to its current location, near Union Station, in 1951.

On Monday, Oct. 1, the restaurant is holding a 110th anniversary celebration from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will include live entertainment, raffles and sandwiches for $1.10.
