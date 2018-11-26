A new traditional Vietnamese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Pho Kingdom, the new addition is located at 1150 N. Harbor Blvd., Suite 160 in Northwest Anaheim, just minutes away from Disneyland Resort.
On the menu, look for an assortment of hot pot-style pho and pan-fried noodle dishes complete with protein options like filet mignon, oxtail, shrimp, chicken and tofu.
Appetizers such as spring rolls are on offer as well, along with specials like sizzling beef steak and seafood fried rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Hieu H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 7, wrote, "Best pho in town! I love the oxtail hot pot and the combo sandwich!"
"Fantastic home-style pho, probably the best in the immediate area," added Yelper Adrian G. "Delicious, clean, aromatic and meaty broth with flat rice noodles; topped with cilantro, purple onions, rare steak, ox tail, brisket, tendon and meatball."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pho Kingdom is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Pho Kingdom brings Vietnamese fare to Northwest Anaheim
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories