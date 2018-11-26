FOOD & DRINK

Pho Kingdom brings Vietnamese fare to Northwest Anaheim

Photo: Pho Kingdom/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new traditional Vietnamese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Pho Kingdom, the new addition is located at 1150 N. Harbor Blvd., Suite 160 in Northwest Anaheim, just minutes away from Disneyland Resort.

On the menu, look for an assortment of hot pot-style pho and pan-fried noodle dishes complete with protein options like filet mignon, oxtail, shrimp, chicken and tofu.

Appetizers such as spring rolls are on offer as well, along with specials like sizzling beef steak and seafood fried rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Hieu H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 7, wrote, "Best pho in town! I love the oxtail hot pot and the combo sandwich!"

"Fantastic home-style pho, probably the best in the immediate area," added Yelper Adrian G. "Delicious, clean, aromatic and meaty broth with flat rice noodles; topped with cilantro, purple onions, rare steak, ox tail, brisket, tendon and meatball."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pho Kingdom is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAnaheim
FOOD & DRINK
Find bubble tea and more at Orange's new Bobateaque
Mediterranean cafe and confectionery Sheera debuts in Beverly Hills
Upstage Burger brings burgers and more to DTLA's Music Center Plaza
Are these trending Pasadena restaurants on your radar?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bomb squad detonates hoax device found under car in Inglewood
Trump threatens to permanently close border
Woman fatally shot in head in South LA
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
VIDEO: Dramatic clash at US-Mexico border
Witnesses: Texas Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Suspect injured in Lancaster deputy-involved shooting
Hollywood Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer in Tinseltown
Show More
Chinese researcher claims first gene-edited babies
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
Burglars hitting restaurants in Simi Valley
6 seriously injured in Lake Balboa multi-vehicle crash
NC trooper pulls over speeding couple, helps deliver baby
More News