Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery and Pub makes Eagle Rock debut

A new pizzeria and bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1958 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock, the new arrival is called Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery and Pub.
The new spot comes courtesy of Michelle and Corey Wilton of Eagle Rock's Four Cafe, Eater LA reports. It features an extensive menu of pizza pies, an ice cream parlor and full bar.
Creative offerings include pizzas such as the Honey Pot with salami Americano, Sicilian oregano, sheep's cheese and fermented Aleppo honey, and the Squashington consisting of kabocha, rosemary, garlic confit, goosefoot greens, charred shallot and almond ricotta.
The dessert side of the menu includes unique flavor combinations like brown butter lavender, vegan Mexican hot chocolate and sesame caramel. (You can view the full dining and dessert menu here.)
At the bar, an assortment of craft beers, wine and signature cocktails are available. Try La Maestra, a drink made with honey and lime jalapeno syrup, gin and Aleppo honey. (Check out the bar menu here.)
Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery and Pub has made a good impression so far, with a four-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
Gaby A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 24, said: "This place was soooo good I can't stress it enough. The Green Thumb pizza was delicious, it's the perfect size to share with two people (but it was so good I honestly wish I didn't share) and it comes with scissors to cut the pizza yourself so it's actually pretty fun!"
"What a delightful neighborhood spot," said Yelper Ryan L. "The pizza was unique, delicious, and the portions were great. The fried olives and the Honey Pot pizza were particular highlights. Also surprisingly good alcoholic beverages and incredible ice cream. Everything was a hit, really. Definitely recommend checking this place out."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery and Pub is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
