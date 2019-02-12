FOOD & DRINK

Pikoh brings New American fare to Sawtelle

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Pikoh, the fresh arrival is located at 11940 W. Pico Blvd. in Sawtelle.

Chef Ricardo Zarate, best known for his Peruvian restaurant Rosaline, has collaborated with his chef de cuisine James Jung on the new restaurant. The New American menu is "inspired by the cultural and culinary melting pot that is Los Angeles," according to its website. On the menu, look for smoked salmon tartine, the tonkatsu chicken sandwich and halibut cheek, among other fare.

The new all-day eatery and bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Meggie Y. said, "Simple yet diverse menu. We had the hanger steak, salmon tartine and shakshuka. Loved the presentation and the taste! My steak was flavorful and juicy."

And Joe A. wrote, "Chef Ricardo Zarate made it again. This new concept on the Westside is awesome. The food is delicious and there is a pretty nice menu. The drinks are amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pikoh is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
