Pink Elephant cafe opens in Venice with smoothies, sandwiches and more

Photo: Pink Elephant Venice/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe serving smoothies, coffee, sandwiches and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Venice, called Pink Elephant, is located at 801 Ocean Front Walk, Suite 2.

On the menu, expect to find breakfast (served all day), desserts, fresh salads and sandwiches like the King Elephant consisting of a two-egg omelet, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, scallions, mixed greens and cream cheese on your choice of bread.

Other menu items include acai bowls and fresh juices, along with diverse hot and cold espresso offerings.

The newcomer has a five-star rating based on two Yelp reviews.

Shimmy S., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "This place has the best sandwiches ever! They just opened a few weeks ago and are amazing! I'm in love with their chicken mozzarella sandwich, it's grilled and incredibly tasty!"

"I'm not a huge, over-the-top sweets fan, which made the mango tango smoothie hit the spot," said Yelper Quirstyn P. "It's the perfect amount of sweet and tart."

Head on over to check it out: Pink Elephant Venice is open from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
