Pink's celebrates royal wedding with new hot dog

Pink's Hot Dogs is trying to help Angelenos celebrate the royal wedding if they can't afford the trip to England.The iconic Los Angeles stand has come out with a hot dog for the wedding of Prince Harry and Los Angeles native Meghan Markle.It's two hot dogs in one bun, and it's called the "Royal Dog."The toppings include mustard, cheese, onions, pickle relish and some of Pink's famous chili, along with two slices of bacon.You can get the "Royal Dog" right now until the day of the wedding on May 19.