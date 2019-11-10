Pink's Hot Dogs selling discount hot dogs to celebrate 80th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- You can take a bite out of Los Angeles history and celebrate the 80th anniversary of Pink's Hot Dogs, all while helping local charities.The legendary Los Angeles eatery is marking 80 years of service by selling chili dogs for charity. Every night through Nov. 15, you can buy a hot dog for 80 cents. The promotion runs for 80 minutes starting at 8 p.m. with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.Various celebrities will be on hand each night to help sell the discounted dogs. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel were called into action on Friday evening."I'm a big fan of these hot dogs and I eat all the time, so what a great way to have fun and do this thing for charity," said Dudamel.Different charities will be featured every night. Saturday's sale will benefit two charities chosen by ABC 7's own entertainment guru George Pennacchio.What's on a Pennacchio Dog?"I'm really a simple eater. I don't like that many ingredients, just put mustard and sauerkraut on mine and I'm good to go," Pennacchio said.Other celebrities scheduled to sell hot dogs are singer JoJo Siwa and Justin Turner from the L.A. Dodgers.Beverly Pink Wolfe's mother began selling hot dogs out of a push cart back in 1939, long before Melrose and La Brea became the bustling area it is today. Hot dogs cost 10 cents and drinks were five cents."It was just orange trees and weeds. There was nothing here," said Pink Wolfe. "We're honored that everyone has come to celebrate 80 years with us and we hope to continue for many, many more years. Thank you, Los Angeles," she continued.The celebration runs through Nov. 15. The limit is eight hot dogs per customer. If you don't eat meat, don't worry. Pink's also has a vegan dog.