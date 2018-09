The famous food joint Pink's Hot Dogs started with just one pushcart 78 years ago at the intersection of La Brea and Melrose.Now, that intersection is being re-branded as "Pink's Square." The decision was made during a Los Angeles City Council meeting Monday.There will be a ceremony on Thursday and starting at noon, the storefront will offer chili dogs and veggie dogs for 78 cents each, for 78 minutes.All of the proceeds will be donated to charity.