Pit stop: The 5 best spots to score barbecue in Orange

Need more barbecue in your life?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.Topping the list is Johnny Rebs' True South . Located at 2940 E. Chapman Ave., the Southern eatery is the highest rated barbecue spot in Orange, boasting four stars out of 979 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Smoqued California BBQ , situated at 128 N. Glassell St. With four stars out of 852 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score fresh barbecue meats, sides and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite. Brew Hawg BBQ & Root Beer , located at 665 N. Tustin St., Suite J, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and comfort food fare four stars out of 803 reviews. The Tulsa Rib Company , a restaurant and catering company that offers barbecue and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 590 Yelp reviews. Head over to 220 E. Katella Ave. to see for yourself.Last but not least, check out the Katella Grill , which has earned four stars out of 397 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 1325 W. Katella Ave.