FOOD & DRINK

Pit stop: The 5 best spots to score barbecue in Orange

Photo: The Tulsa Rib Company/Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more barbecue in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Johnny Rebs' True South



Photo: Moe R./Yelp

Topping the list is Johnny Rebs' True South. Located at 2940 E. Chapman Ave., the Southern eatery is the highest rated barbecue spot in Orange, boasting four stars out of 979 reviews on Yelp.

2. Smoqued California Bbq



PHOTO: Jiyeon K./YELP

Next up is Smoqued California BBQ, situated at 128 N. Glassell St. With four stars out of 852 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score fresh barbecue meats, sides and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Brew Hawg BBQ & Root Beer



Photo: Stephanie P./Yelp

Brew Hawg BBQ & Root Beer, located at 665 N. Tustin St., Suite J, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and comfort food fare four stars out of 803 reviews.

4. The Tulsa Rib Company



Photo: The Tulsa Rib Company/Yelp

The Tulsa Rib Company, a restaurant and catering company that offers barbecue and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 590 Yelp reviews. Head over to 220 E. Katella Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Katella Grill



Photo: Katella Grill/Yelp

Last but not least, check out the Katella Grill, which has earned four stars out of 397 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 1325 W. Katella Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOrange
FOOD & DRINK
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Check out the newest businesses to launch in Glendale
Get juice, smoothies and more at Brentwood's new Kreation Organic
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rams head to Super Bowl after 26-23 win against Saints
Massive tree crashes through roof of Woodland Hills restaurant
Missing NY man with special needs found in North Hollywood
Driver killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Passengers stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
A look inside some historic sites in Los Angeles
Show More
Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota compete in the hot super truck market
Chase suspect drives car into ocean in San Pedro
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Thousands descend on downtown LA for Women's March
Motorola bringing back Razr phone with a few upgrades
More News