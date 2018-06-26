FOOD & DRINK

Pizza Cowboys makes its debut in Culver City

Photo: Pizza Cowboys/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh Italian addition, called Pizza Cowboys, is located at 4510 Inglewood Blvd. in Culver City.

The newcomer -- considered to be the "Spaghetti Western" of pizzas -- strives to create a new pizza culture and "always represent the West" using fresh, quality ingredients, the business explains on its website.

On the menu, expect to see pizza offerings like classic pepperoni, pesto and seasonal black truffle -- goat cheese, zucchini flowers, black truffle and truffle oil on fresh pizza crust.

A selection of salads, pasta and desserts are also on hand like spaghetti; homemade tiramisu; and Penne Norma with roasted eggplant and feta in tomato sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

Pizza Cowboys has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Sky J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, said, "I had a Margherita slice, and a slice that had feta, spinach and grape tomatoes. Both were really good. Carlos, the owner, was there and I talked with him for a while. He's very nice, loves talking about pizza and is interested in finding out customers' favorites."

"Better quality than most other pizza places in the area," said Yelper J I. "Real Italian-style -- thinner crust. Just went to soft opening and was blown away."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pizza Cowboys is open from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
