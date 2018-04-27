Pizza Hut Museum opens on Wichita State University campus

The original Pizza Hut building opened Wednesday as a museum at Wichita State University.School staff collaborated to "create this fabulous museum that will be curated by the students," Elizabeth King, CEO of the WSU Foundation, said in an interview with the Wichita Eagle.In 1958, Dan Carney and his brother Frank Carney were attending the university when they transformed a beer tavern into a Pizza Hut location - the first of 7,500 in the U.S. and an additional 10,000 worldwide."I think they did a great job," Dan Carney said of the museum at its opening ceremony.The display items at the museum - such as vintage menus, a customized Pizza Hut lamp, and a Coleco Pizza Hut electric bake oven -- will rotate periodically, King said."Every six months it'll be a little different,"