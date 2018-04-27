FOOD & DRINK

Pizza Hut Museum opens on Wichita State University campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The original Pizza Hut building has opened as a museum at Wichita State University.

WICHITA, Kan. (KABC) --
The original Pizza Hut building opened Wednesday as a museum at Wichita State University.

School staff collaborated to "create this fabulous museum that will be curated by the students," Elizabeth King, CEO of the WSU Foundation, said in an interview with the Wichita Eagle.

In 1958, Dan Carney and his brother Frank Carney were attending the university when they transformed a beer tavern into a Pizza Hut location - the first of 7,500 in the U.S. and an additional 10,000 worldwide.

"I think they did a great job," Dan Carney said of the museum at its opening ceremony.

The display items at the museum - such as vintage menus, a customized Pizza Hut lamp, and a Coleco Pizza Hut electric bake oven -- will rotate periodically, King said.

"Every six months it'll be a little different,"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzau.s. & worldmuseumsmuseum exhibitfoodKansas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News