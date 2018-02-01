Pizza In Los Angeles: 5 New Spots To Try

Dough & Joe
1708 S. Robertson Blvd., Pico-Robertson
Photo: Rie K./Yelp
Dough & Joe is a neighborhood pizzeria and espresso bar. In addition to pizzas that can be customized with an extensive range of toppings, it offers breakfast fare, panini and salads.
For the pies, options include the margherita with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil, as well as the "Bianca" with roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and shaved Parmigiano. Diners can then select their own toppings, such as pancetta, black kale and broccolini.
Yelp users are excited about Dough & Joe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on the site.
Yelper Hannah C., who reviewed Dough & Joe on January 28th, wrote: "I love this place! I live down the street and saw they had burrata on the menu so had to try. This place exceeded my expectations. I loved the margarita pizza with added prosciutto and burrata."
R A. noted: "The pizza was marvelous! The coffee (we always order lattes) were perfect. The desserts were perfect as nothing was too sweet or too bland. Even the salad was delicious. (Oh, that chunck of cheeeeeeeese!)"
Dough & Joe is open Friday and Saturday from 8am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 8am-9pm.
Mr. Pizza
14851 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys
Photo: Mr. Pizza/Yelp
Not only does neighborhood pizzeria Mr. Pizza serves up classic pies, it also offers a wide range of eats, including buffalo wings, salads and desserts.
On the menu, expect to find offerings like the chicken alfredo pizza, the meat lovers pizza with five different kinds of meat (pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon) and the Greek pizza with feta cheese. Diners can also build their own pies.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Mr. Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Majid K. wrote: "Best pizza spot in town. Came here for lunch with couple friends. Tried their Greek pizza and loved it."
Mr. Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-11pm.
Marco's Pizza
2215 Westwood Blvd., West LA
Photo: Brigette B./Yelp
At nationwide chain Marco's Pizza, there's an extensive menu, with pizzas, subs, wings, salads, breads and desserts on offer.
For pizza, look for the "Chicken Florentine" with white sauce and feta cheese, or the "Deluxe Uno" with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, Marco's Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marc A., who reviewed Marco's Pizza on January 9th, wrote: "I know it's hard to find really good pizza in LA, but when you find it you just know, and Marco's Pizza is that place. I actually got my first taste of this pizza at a house holiday party and was instantly impressed."
And Barb B. said, "Really attentive staff and great for lunch! Even got a few pies for a work meeting and got kudos from the staff. Definitely get the cheezy bread with ranch."
Marco's Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Rance's Chicago Pizza
835 W. Jefferson Blvd., University Village
Photo: Rance's Chicago Pizza/Yelp
This outpost of Rance's Chicago Pizza, located in USC's University Village, specializes in Chicago-style deep dish pizza. There are two other locations for the Orange County-based company, one in Long Beach and the other in Costa Mesa.
Diners can customize nearly every aspect of their pies--including the crusts (pan, stuffed, or tavern-style)--and build their own. There are also specialty pies, including "Rance's Favorite," meatballs topped with diced bacon and jalapenos, and the chorizo pizza with red onions.
Rance's Chicago Pizza currently holds four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Tim L., who reviewed Rance's Chicago Pizza on December 19th, wrote: "The crust was flaky and delicious, and everything else about the pizza was pretty perfect. I was very impressed because the bottom of the pizza was still crispy/flaky, and not soggy like other deep-dish pizzas I've had. "
Sujin J. noted: "First time eating here, and I've got some mixed feelings to be honest...maybe it's the ventilation of the space, but it felt like I was entering a pizza oven itself. The way the restaurant is built, the kitchen is very close to the eating area, and the heat permeates out from it."
Prime Pizza
141 S. Central Ave., Little Tokyo
Sicilian square pie. | Photo: Patricia H./Yelp
Specializing in New York-style pizza, Prime Pizza recently debuted in Little Tokyo.
On the menu, expect to see offerings like the "Arrabbiata" with spicy arrabbiata tomato sauce; kale with house-made sausage and parmesan cheese; and the tomato bacon and ranch with thick-cut bacon.
Prime Pizza's current Yelp rating of 5 stars out of 25 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Cindy L., who visited on December 7th, said: "The pizza gods have finally shown us mercy with a delicious fast casual, by-the-slice or by-the-pie pizza joint in Little Tokyo. Hallelujah! Our prayers have been heard and the answer to our cries is Prime Pizza."
And Chris D. wrote: "If you're looking to get a decent slice of pizza in LA and satisfy that inner craving for pizza but don't know where to go--this place will satisfy but not delight. Pizza is solid with slightly sweeter-than-usual sauce, satisfactory cheese and reasonable crust."
Prime Pizza is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.