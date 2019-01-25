Pizza, sushi and stationery shops are among Studio City's 5 newest businesses to open

Washoku Of LA
11928 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: JEANETTE b./Yelp
Washoku of LA is a Japanese spot that's part of the Katsu-Ya restaurant group.
The restaurant offers a $28 omakase (chef's choice) meal for the first six people who request it each day. (Later diners can still get the omakase selection, for a higher price.) The regular menu also offers a la carte sushi and sashimi.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews, the new sushi bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Max G., who reviewed Washoku of LA on January 1, wrote, "Good food. Great service. Studio City has lots of sushi bars, but Washoku is different. They offer four omakase menus starting at $28, as well as an a la carte selection of sushi and cooked dishes. The restaurant also offers a good selection of beer and sake."
Michael C. noted, "Their omakase menu is very creative and refreshing. It's not a typical sushi omakase. Washoku focuses a lot on various appetizers, shabu shabu, sushi, and dessert."
Washoku of LA is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Ove Pizzeria
12616 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: OVE PIZZERIA/Yelp
Ove Pizzeria is a spot to score Mediterranean-inflected pizza, salads and sandwiches.
The menu offers handcrafted specialty pizzas such as Hawaiian, Mexican, chicken bacon ranch and pesto shrimp. Gluten-free dough is available. The menu also features calzones, pastas and khachapuri -- a Georgian dish with mozzarella, feta, two sunny-side-up eggs, butter and black pepper in a boat-shaped dough.
Yelp users are excited about Ove, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on the site.
Gabriel G. noted, "Have always loved this location and glad the owners have maintained their quality despite the business changing its name. This pizzeria is my go-to! Great food meets great ambience and excellent customer service."
And Yelper Jessica T. wrote, "This is a pizza place with a huge menu. The food is delicious and there are many healthy items on the menu. Favorites are the feta bruschetta pizza, chicken wings and khachapuri. Ove Pizza has great customer service, great food and all around good vibes."
Ove Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Topdrawer
12188 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: TOPDRAWER/Yelp
Topdrawer is a boutique Japanese stationery store with locations in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco. As well as fancy paper and cards, its products include photo albums, eyewear, backpacks, pens, notebooks, shoes, bento boxes and water bottles.
Topdrawer's current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Sharai Ann B. noted, "A wonderful shop for those who like well crafted notebooks, fountain pens, etc. They also have other items such as metal bento boxes, sunglasses, and fabric slippers."
And Yelper Y Y. wrote, "Amazing selection of high quality stationerys and more. Their selection of pens are amazing and the price is much cheaper than other Japanese stationery shops."
Topdrawer is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
LBK Pizzeria
4359 Tujunga Ave.
Photo: CREATIVIST J./Yelp
LBK Pizzeria is the sister restaurant to a Brooklyn pizzeria. It specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza with toppings that include roasted wild mushrooms, Italian sausage, spicy salami, prosciutto and truffle pate.
Due to the restaurant's special water filtration system, which approximates the mineral content of New York City water, the restaurant claims its dough tastes like authentic New York crust.
Yelp users are excited about LBK, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on the site.
Yelper Jamie Z., who reviewed LBK Pizzeria on November 11, wrote, "This place is awesome. The sauce is A+. The cheese was delicious and wasn't overpowering the entire pie."
Ingrid E. noted, "This is some of the best pizza I've ever had. The Alessia is incredible -- earthy, savory. The sausage is also excellent -- spicy and tender. The crust is phenomenal. Whatever special process they do is straight-up magic."
LBK Pizzeria is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Boutique De Manicure
12526 Ventura Blvd.
Photo: ASHLEY K./Yelp
Boutique De Manicure is a nail salon with services including regular manicures and pedicures, organic manicures and pedicures, gel manicures and pedicures, Epsom salt pedicures, manicures and pedicures for children under the age of seven, eyelash extensions and body waxing.
With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Boutique De Manicure has been getting positive attention.
Rachelle W. noted, "This place is a gem! They did an amazing gel mani and pedi. I loved the nail polish selection, the design is super modern and clean and there's free parking."
Yelper Anna A. wrote, "Their nail color selection is larger than any other salon I have been to. The salon itself is so clean & bright and has a welcoming atmosphere."
Boutique De Manicure is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.