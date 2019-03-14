Pizza, toasts and pie: are these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar?

To find out exactly who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this spring.
Mr. Pizza
Photo: mr. Pizza/Yelp
Open since December, this pizzeria is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp.
Citywide, Italian spots saw a median 1.9 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Mr. Pizza saw a 46.3 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Mr. Pizza's review count increased by more than 380 percent.
It's not the only trending outlier pizza place: Tu PanYou Pizza has seen a 33.3 percent increase in reviews, and Vito's Pizza has seen a 28.6 percent bump.
Located at 14851 Victory Blvd., Unit H in Van Nuys, Mr. Pizza offers wings, pizza, pasta, salad, calzones and dessert. Yelpers recommend the BBQ chicken pizza, the garlic bread and the meat lovers pie (pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon.)
Black Canvas Coffee
Photo: jeff v./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Hollywood's Black Canvas Coffee, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp saw a median 1.9 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Black Canvas Coffee bagged a 48.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to its current 4.5 stars.
Open at 1411 N. Highland Ave., Unit B since November, Black Canvas Coffee offers specialty coffee, tea and healthy food options, such as toasts, sandwiches, bowls and salads. From the menu, order the turkey avocado croissant along with a blueberry and maple latte.
Orleans & York Deli
Crenshaw District's Orleans & York Deli is also making waves. Open since June at 3868 Crenshaw Blvd., the deli has seen a 40.6 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged "Delis" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Orleans & York Deli's review count increased by more than 160 percent.
This is the fifth Southern California location for the local franchise. Orleans & York Deli offers bowls, sides, New Orleans-style sandwiches and New York heros.
Over the past month, the eatery has seen its Yelp rating improve from 3.5 stars to four stars.
Openaire
Photo: openaire/Yelp
Koreatown's Openaire is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers. Helmed by acclaimed chef Josiah Citrin and set inside a renovated greenhouse in the Line Hotel, its ambiance and coverage from the Los Angeles Times and Eater LA may have contributed to its impressive foot traffic lately.
It opened in the Line Hotel at 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Floor 2 in October, and increased its new review count by 38.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "American (New)." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.4 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Winston Pies
Photo: colin h./Yelp
Brentwood's outlet of Winston Pies is currently on the upswing in the ice cream and frozen yogurt category on Yelp. This is the second location for the local business. Open at 11678 San Vicente Blvd. since October, the bakery offers homemade pies made fresh daily, often topped with a scoop of ice cream.
While businesses categorized as "Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt" on Yelp saw a median 2.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this desserts spot increased its by a cool 20.4 percent -- with its Yelp rating declining slightly from 4.5 stars to four stars. Review counts increased by more than 560 percent on a month-to-month basis.
The case is stocked with five kinds of pies everyday (Harvest Apple, Blue Ridge Blueberry, Dixie Classic Cherry, Key West Lime and Chocolate Cowgirl) along with vegan and seasonal offerings. Don't forget to top your slice of pie with a scoop or ice cream or frozen yogurt.
