CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Plant-based diet, a little protein and enough exercise lead to long life, USC professor says

EMBED </>More Videos

A USC professor spent 30 years looking at what makes us live long and healthy and he found the answer - plant foods with a little fish and enough exercise. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
USC professor Dr. Valter Longo spent about 30 years looking at aging, nutrition and disease with some interesting results.

Research indicates our everyday diet should be plant based with a few fish servings weekly, then about five fasting days, three to four times per year to extend life. This periodic fast activates, regenerates and protects stem cells while reducing damage like inflammation.

"People with high cholesterol, high triglycerides, high blood pressure, high fasting glucose - the pre diabetic show major improvements," said Longo, who wrote The Longevity Diet.

In his lab you'll see thin energetic rats on such a diet and they are expected to live a year longer than the others, without disease.

Beyond mice, Longo looks at diet and lifestyle of people who live the longest - like people from Okinawa, Sardinia, and a small population in Ecuador. The common denominator: None eat a high-sugar or protein diet.

They do however eat a moderate amount of good quality carbohydrates.

"In most cases people who have a high protein diet don't do very well. I favor a very specific carbohydrate, eat a lot of legumes and vegetables. Those are the good carbohydrates," he said.

He likes a ratio of 60 percent good carbs, 30 percent healthy fats and 10 percent protein.

Longo brings up an important point: The more good food you choose, the more food you can eat. You can still eat fats like pesto, or starches like pasta. But if you add that to loads of produce then you get more nutrients, you get more fiber and you're going to feel more full.

He also wants you to train your body to eat within a 12-hour day, which acts as a temporary "fast" overnight.

"Go much longer. You may get metabolic or sleep disorders - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. - that's a good rule," Longo said.

When it comes to movement, studies suggest aiming for two and a half hours of moderate exercise weekly with a few rigorous bouts thrown in.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthfood coachCircle of Healthdietexerciselifestylescienceuscstudy
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News