'Point Five' Makes Melrose Debut, With Coffee And Tea And More

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7965 1/2 Melrose Ave. in Melrose, the fresh arrival is called Point Five.

This newcomer features a seasonally inspired menu and uses locally sourced produce for its meals.

On the menu, look for breakfast dishes like an Italian scramble with eggs, fresh basil, and parm; lox bagel with herb cream cheese, pickled red onion, and capers; and a chia bowl with almond milk, raw honey, and ancient grain granola.

Switching over to lunch, expect items such as baby kale and pear salad with candies walnuts and goat cheese crumbles, and greens with chicken, feta, olives, and crispy quinoa.

Rounding things out are a variety of coffee drink mainstays like mochas, lattes, cappuccino, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Point Five has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Erin C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 21st, said: "Awesome new coffee bar with food. Beans from Bar Nine in Culver City. Beautifully designed interior and nice array of mugs if staying to drink. Really nice owners. No paper currency. Check it out!"

Yelper Nazia A. added: "This place is perfection. Silky mocha and delicious brioche. The vibe is classy-mysterious, and the service is friendly. I'm glad their food menu is extensive, because I can't wait to try more!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Point Five is open Monday-Saturday from 7am-6pm, and Sunday from 7am-4:30pm.
