Pop-up farmers market giving free produce in the SFV

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC) is hosting farmers markets where they hand out free produce two to three times a month.

This is NEVHC's effort to give people in the San Fernando Valley more access to healthy food.

"In LA County there are over 2 million residents that are food insecure. And in San Fernando Valley the numbers are worse, 1 in 3 families are experiencing food insecurity," said Denise Torres, Program Manager at NEVHC.

Anyone can come and get free produce, all you have to do is fill out a form and grab a bag.

"We want to meet our patients where they're at so when they go home they get to leave with a bag of produce," said Torres.

NEVHC has the pop-up farmers markets at one of their 16 different clinics in the San Fernando Valley once a month, and tries to hold two other pop-ups at a community center.

For the month of October these are the pop-ups on their schedule:

Saturday October 5, 2019

8:30 - 10:30am
Harvesting Health Garden Workday and Pop-Up Produce Market
Vaughn Family & Community Center
11201 Herrick Avenue
Pacoima, CA

Friday, October 25, 2019

11:30am - 1:30pm
Harvesting Health- Pop-Up Produce Market
NEVHC Pacoima Health Center
12756 Van Nuys Blvd.
Pacoima, CA.

The clinics also offer free cooking and gardening workshops, to help people have an all-around healthier lifestyle. To find out more send an email to KimberlyPrezioso@NEVHC.org.
