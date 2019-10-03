Pop-up farmers market giving free produce in the SFV

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC) is hosting farmers markets where they hand out free produce two to three times a month.This is NEVHC's effort to give people in the San Fernando Valley more access to healthy food."In LA County there are over 2 million residents that are food insecure. And in San Fernando Valley the numbers are worse, 1 in 3 families are experiencing food insecurity," said Denise Torres, Program Manager at NEVHC.Anyone can come and get free produce, all you have to do is fill out a form and grab a bag."We want to meet our patients where they're at so when they go home they get to leave with a bag of produce," said Torres.NEVHC has the pop-up farmers markets at one of their 16 different clinics in the San Fernando Valley once a month, and tries to hold two other pop-ups at a community center.For the month of October these are the pop-ups on their schedule:Saturday October 5, 20198:30 - 10:30amHarvesting Health Garden Workday and Pop-Up Produce MarketVaughn Family & Community Center11201 Herrick AvenuePacoima, CAFriday, October 25, 201911:30am - 1:30pmHarvesting Health- Pop-Up Produce MarketNEVHC Pacoima Health Center12756 Van Nuys Blvd.Pacoima, CA.The clinics also offer free cooking and gardening workshops, to help people have an all-around healthier lifestyle. To find out more send an email to KimberlyPrezioso@NEVHC.org.