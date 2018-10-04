FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes celebrates 3,000th restaurant by serving up 24-karat gold chicken wings

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Six boneless wings are dunked in champagne and slathered with batter containing edible 24-karat gold flakes. Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.

The company said the special menu item is only available for a single day -- Thursday, Oct. 4 -- and only in four locations in the U.S. -- and the restaurant at 1005 North Magnolia Blvd. in Anaheim is one of them!

The other three locations are in Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.
As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain - it's just $5, including a biscuit and a side dish.

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
