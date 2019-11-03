Food & Drink

Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!

For two months now, Popeyes has promised to bring back its wildly popular fried chicken sandwich.

After months of waiting, the day has come!

RELATED:Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston

Popeyes says the highly sought after sandwich is here to stay, starting Sunday November 3.



The fast-food chain tried to launch the sandwich back in August, but it sold out two weeks later with company leaders saying they couldn't keep up with demand.

The sandwich went viral after a twitter feud, later named Chicken Wars, broke out between many fast food chains debating who makes the best fried chicken sandwich.

ORIGINAL STORY: #ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich returns on National Sandwich day, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.

Popeye's has notoriously mocked their competitor, Chick-fil-A for their "closed on Sunday" policy.



READ MORE:
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchicken
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 motorcyclists shot on 110 Freeway in Carson, CHP says
Boy dies after possible DUI crash on Halloween that killed father
COSTLY CALIFORNIA: Simple solutions for saving money
Brandi Hitt reflects on Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
37th horse dies at Santa Anita park after Breeders' Cup
Suspects flee after shots fired outside San Bernardino Chuck E. Cheese
Naked man exposed himself to boy in Glendale, police say
Show More
North Hollywood fire destroys 3 businesses, knocks out power to area
Maria Fire 30% contained as flames consume 9,412 acres
Maria Fire: SCE re-energized power line shortly before blaze
Off-duty Ontario police detective dies after SUV slams into tree
East LA Classic: Garfield shuts out Roosevelt as schools clash
More TOP STORIES News