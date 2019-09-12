Food & Drink

Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle
4-year-old is first flu-related death in Riverside County this season
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
Moreno Valley teacher selected as first-ever Farmer Boys bacon intern
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
VIDEO: Thieves steal elderly shopper's wallet at grocery store
LAPD gets full approval for drone use
More TOP STORIES News