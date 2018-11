If you're watching recipe videos to help you prep for Thanksgiving, you're not alone, but the type of video you're watching may depend on where you live.According to Google data, people are turning to recipe videos to help them in the kitchen more and more, with a 2.5 percent increase in recipe watch time over the past two years.Google looked at popular recipe searches on YouTube for several classic dishes, including turkey, stuffing and apple pie, and ranked the states by their interest in each dish. So what's your state interested in? Here's a look at the dish each ranked the highest for. (Note: Some states had their highest ranking for more than one dish.)Alabama: TurkeyAlaska : Mashed potatoes and cranberry sauceArizona: Mashed potatoesArkansas: Pecan pieCalifornia: Mashed potatoesColorado : Pumpkin pieConnecticut: Stuffing and mashed potatoesDelaware: Mashed potatoesFlorida : Mashed potatoesGeorgia: Pecan pieHawaii: StuffingIdaho: Apple pieIllinois: Mashed potatoesIndiana: Pecan pieIowa: Mashed potatoesKansas: Cranberry sauceKentucky: TurkeyLouisiana: Pecan pieMaine : Apple pieMaryland: Apple pieMassachusetts: Apple pieMichigan: Apple pieMinnesota: Turkey and apple pieMississippi: Pecan pieMissouri: TurkeyMontana: Apple pieNebraska: Apple pie and pumpkin pieNevada: Cranberry sauceNew Hampshire: StuffingNew Jersey: Mashed potatoesNew Mexico: Pumpkin pieNew York: Mashed potatoesNorth Carolina: Pecan pieNorth Dakota: Stuffing and cranberry sauceOhio: Stuffing and pumpkin pieOklahoma: Pecan pieOregon: Pumpkin piePennsylvania: StuffingRhode Island: StuffingSouth Carolina: TurkeySouth Dakota: Mashed potatoesTennessee: Pecan pieTexas: Pecan pieUtah: Mashed potatoesVermont: Apple pie and pecan pieVirginia: Cranberry sauceWashington: Mashed potatoes and cranberry sauceWest Virginia: TurkeyWisconsin: TurkeyWyoming: Pecan pie