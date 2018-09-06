FOOD & DRINK

Porridge and Puffs opens brick-and-mortar location in Historic Filipinotown

Photo: Christina K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a modern take on classic porridge? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Historic Filipinotown, called Porridge and Puffs, is located at 2801 Beverly Blvd.

This newcomer -- which was previously run as a pop-up out of Hollywood -- is helmed by chef Minh Phan, Eater Los Angeles reports, whose menu of porridges includes proteins and toppings such as pork sausage, short rib, pickled okra, edible flowers and more.

Side dishes and "puffs" are available as add-ons, and Phan currently has plans to serve brunch in the future as well -- complete with a breakfast board.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Porridge and Puffs has been warmly received by patrons.

Christina K., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 23, wrote, "Feeling like Goldilocks? You will find that the porridge here is just right! ... Let me just say that presentation is spot on beautiful. Even if you're not into that sort of thing, it will capture your senses."

"This place is so unique, there's nothing quite like it," added Yelper Shane M. "The puffs are these delicate, delightful little morsels that are so delicious you won't want to share. The porridge though -- mama mia!"

Porridge and Puffs is now in its soft opening phase. Stop by from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday to check it out.
