Porta Via brings upscale New American fare to the Pacific Palisades

Photo: Porta Via Palisades/Yelp

By Hoodline
A fresh New American restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Porta Via, the newcomer is located at 1063 N. Swarthmore Ave. in the Palisades Village complex.

Owned by restaurateur Peter Garland and helmed by executive chef Armando Martinez, the upscale eatery says it offers a classic and creative menu with "just the right amount of imagination to always give patrons the feeling they're at a 'special' place." Garland also operates the well-established Porta Via in Beverly Hills.

Starters include ahi tuna poke and housemade guacamole, as well as steamed mussels with shallots, fresh herbs, tomatoes and white wine.

For dinner, indulge in artisan pastas; wild-caught roasted Lake Superior whitefish; and grass-fed filet mignon with pommes frites, broccolini and green peppercorn sauce.

Lunch offerings are available as well, along with a children's menu and full bar complete with signature cocktails. (You can view the full menu here.)

Katy S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 9, wrote, "We elected for the rigatoni bolognese, which was so delicious we contemplated ordering another! The pasta smells and tastes homemade here. We definitely want to come back to try more on the menu."

"Loved the shrimp scampi with zucchini noodles," added Yelper Whitney F. "The drinks here were also super tasty!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Porta Via is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
