TripAdvisor named Portillo's the nation's best fast casual restaurant in its annual restaurant rankings - beating out In-N-Out.
Portillo's hot dogs, Italian beef and chocolate cake overtook fast casual juggernauts like Shake Shack, Blaze Pizza and In-N-Out.
TripAdvisor determined its "Travelers' Choice" rankings by analyzing the quantity and quality of reviews for each establishment over a 12-month period.
The everyday dining and fast casual categories were new additions this year.
These were the top five restaurants in each category:
Fine dining
1. Gabriel Kreuther, New York
2. Daniel, New York
3. Café Monarch, Scottsdale, Arizona
4. Circa 1886 Restaurant, Charleston, South Carolina
5. Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar, Memphis, Tennessee
Everyday dining
1. Panne & Vino, Miami Beach, Florida
2. Mon Ami Gabi, Las Vegas
3. Hog Island Oyster Company, San Francisco
4. Phil's BBQ, San Diego
5. Spice Symphony, New York
Fast casual
1. Portillo's Hot Dogs, Chicago
2. Earl of Sandwich, Las Vegas
3. Shake Shack, New York
4. Blaze Pizza, Orlando, Florida
5. In-N-Out Burger, Los Angeles
You can view the full list here.
Portillo's named best 'fast casual' restaurant in the nation by TripAdvisor
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories