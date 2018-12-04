FOOD & DRINK

Portillo's named best 'fast casual' restaurant in the nation by TripAdvisor

EMBED </>More Videos

See which Chicago restaurants made the cut in TripAdvisor's annual "Travelers' Choice" restaurant ranking.

By Jonathon Sadowski
TripAdvisor named Portillo's the nation's best fast casual restaurant in its annual restaurant rankings - beating out In-N-Out.

Portillo's hot dogs, Italian beef and chocolate cake overtook fast casual juggernauts like Shake Shack, Blaze Pizza and In-N-Out.

TripAdvisor determined its "Travelers' Choice" rankings by analyzing the quantity and quality of reviews for each establishment over a 12-month period.

The everyday dining and fast casual categories were new additions this year.

These were the top five restaurants in each category:

Fine dining
1. Gabriel Kreuther, New York
2. Daniel, New York
3. Café Monarch, Scottsdale, Arizona
4. Circa 1886 Restaurant, Charleston, South Carolina
5. Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar, Memphis, Tennessee

Everyday dining
1. Panne & Vino, Miami Beach, Florida
2. Mon Ami Gabi, Las Vegas
3. Hog Island Oyster Company, San Francisco
4. Phil's BBQ, San Diego
5. Spice Symphony, New York

Fast casual
1. Portillo's Hot Dogs, Chicago
2. Earl of Sandwich, Las Vegas
3. Shake Shack, New York
4. Blaze Pizza, Orlando, Florida
5. In-N-Out Burger, Los Angeles

You can view the full list here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtravelfoodrestaurantportillosfast food restaurantu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Irvine
First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Beverly Hills
Craving Mexican? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl charged in her death
LA OKs plan to reduce restaurant straw use
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute President George HW Bush's casket
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
Show More
Mother, adult son found dead in Baldwin Park
Woman stabbed to death after giving money to panhandler
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
CA's historic drop in arrests still imperils blacks
LA Council President Herb Wesson announces bid for county supervisor
More News