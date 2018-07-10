FOOD & DRINK

Portobanco's Restaurant debuts in Pico-Union with Nicaraguan fare

Photo: Portobanco's Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Latin American and Nicaraguan eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1225 Venice Blvd. in Pico-Union, the fresh arrival is called Portobanco's Restaurant. It is in the space that formerly housed El Asador.

Yelpers praise the spot's modern approach to Nicaraguan cuisine, with a nod to its remodeled interior, excellent service and family-friendly atmosphere. On the menu, offerings include fried plantains, roast chicken and gallo pinto (a traditional dish made with rice and beans).

The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Elder D., who reviewed the restaurant on July 3, wrote, "Good food, great service and a very nice place. They have remodeled and it looks great. The new owners seem to care about their customers."

"Great service, even better food!" wrote Yelper Salvador F. "I ordered the pollo al horno and it was delicious."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Portobanco's Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News