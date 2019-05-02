Porto's Bakery to open sixth location in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Porto's Bakery and Café's West Covina location is celebrating its grand debut, but we already know where its next location will be.Owner Margarita Navarro, whose mother started the first location in 1976, said Porto's will be coming to Northridge once it's settled in West Covina."We'll probably start right after we're settled on this one, we'll start working on Northridge," Navarro said.The popular bakery opened its doors to its West Covina location on Tuesday for people lining up to get a taste of its delicious pastries.Porto's is popular for its Cuban sandwiches, potato balls and other savory pastries. Its other locations can be found in Downey, Burbank, Buena Park and Glendale.