FOOD & DRINK

Possible metal in Spam and luncheon product prompts recall

EMBED </>More Videos

Hormel has issued a recall of two products due to the possibility of metal in it. One product is spam and the other is a luncheon loaf product. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Minnesota --
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling 228,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including Spam.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall is due to contamination, there have been complaints that metal pieces were found in the product.

The department adds the products in question were produced from February 8th through February 10th of this year.

The products include 12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" February 2021 date, and 12-ounce metal cans containing "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" February 2021 date.

The spam cans were shipped across the U.S.

However, the Hormel Foods Black Label cans were only sent to Guam.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsrecallfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News