CDC recalls Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits, linked to multi-state E.coli outbreak

CHICAGO -- The Center for Disease Control and Food Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state E.coli outbreak thought to be caused by a particular brand of pre-made salad kits.

Officials have issued a recall on Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits as they believe the kits are likely source of an E.coli outbreak.



So far, eight people have been affected in three states.

Four cases were reported in Minnesota, three in Wisconsin, and one in North Dakota.

No deaths have been reported, but three people have been hospitalized and one person has experienced kidney failure.

The CDC issued the following food safety alert:
Do not eat or sell Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with this identifying information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.

This information is printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

CDC said affected consumers fell ill between November 5 and November 15.

More information can be found on the CDC's website.
