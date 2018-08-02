FOOD & DRINK

Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at Canada McDonald's

EMBED </>More Videos

A pregnant woman is looking for answers after she said a McDonald's in Canada served her a cup of cleaning solution instead of a latte. (CTV Network/CNN)

CANADA --
A pregnant woman is looking for answers after she said a McDonald's in Canada served her a cup of cleaning solution instead of a latte.

When Sarah Douglas took a sip of a "latte" she ordered from a McDonald's drive-thru she immediately noticed something was off.

"The feeling at the moment that I felt in my mouth was an immediate reaction of a burning, fuzzy feeling," she told CTV Network. "My tongue felt fuzzy, and my mouth felt, kind of, almost numb."

And that's because what was in her cup wasn't coffee but cleaning solution.

Douglas said she returned to the restaurant to speak to a manager and that's when she learned that the latte machine was still attached to a bottle containing cleaning chemicals.

Thinking about her unborn child, she called emergency services to make sure they would be okay.

"Poison control just said they wanted to monitor my symptoms and that if I was to develop shortness of breath or breathing difficulties or swallowing difficulties, to make sure that I went to the hospital," Douglas said.

Since the incident, Douglas has seen her doctor and luckily hasn't suffered any symptoms.

But now she wants answers and change.

"My fear is that a child could have been a victim to such a preventable mistake, and I'm just glad it has come to this so that we can make people aware and, hopefully, make a change for the better," Douglas said.

The franchise owner Dan Brown apologized for the mishap, saying during the machine's daily cleaning, the milk supply line was still connected to the solution.

He said they're looking into reviewing cleaning procedures.

CTV Network and CNN contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'spregnant womancoffeefoodbuzzworthypoison
FOOD & DRINK
Mild Sauce brings a classic Chicago favorite to South Carthay
From tacos to tequila: Satisfy your Mexican food cravings with these 5 LA newcomers
New Chinese eatery Hi House opens its doors in East Irvine
Taste of the Middle East: Here are Santa Ana's top 5 restaurants to visit now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, OCDA says
1 shot in El Sereno burger stand robbery
Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of San Bernardino County
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
All evacuations lifted in Corona brush fire, officials say
Cars hit by rocks thrown off 91 Fwy overpass in Corona, CHP says
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Show More
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
Man arrested for taking upskirt photos of women in Cypress
Scott Baio files police report against alleged sexual assault accuser
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
More News