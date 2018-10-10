Prima Cocina brings fusion Mexican fare to Santa Monica

If you've got Mexican cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1405 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica, the newcomer is called Prima Cocina.
The new arrival features a fusion menu that blends the culinary heritage of mainland Mexico "with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula, fused with the natural, produce-driven approach of California cuisine," the business sayson its website.
Starters include adobe grilled shrimp, Baja ceviche with lime marinade and grilled corn with cotija cheese and chile mayo.
Additional offerings range from fresh salads and tacos to entrees like carne asada and gambas a la plancha -- grilled prawns with roasted tomatoes and Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Prima Cocina has gotten a good response.
Fatemah S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on Oct. 4, wrote, "Great food and super friendly staff. The fish tacos were amazing!"
"Flavor, flavor, flavor!" said Yelper Hesh B. "The food is amazing -- everything has its own uniqueness to it. Definitely a must try in Santa Monica."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Prima Cocina is open from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
