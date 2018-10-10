FOOD & DRINK

Prima Cocina brings fusion Mexican fare to Santa Monica

Photo: Prima Cocina/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1405 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica, the newcomer is called Prima Cocina.

The new arrival features a fusion menu that blends the culinary heritage of mainland Mexico "with the lighter, ocean-inspired, unique coastal cooking of the Baja peninsula, fused with the natural, produce-driven approach of California cuisine," the business sayson its website.

Starters include adobe grilled shrimp, Baja ceviche with lime marinade and grilled corn with cotija cheese and chile mayo.

Additional offerings range from fresh salads and tacos to entrees like carne asada and gambas a la plancha -- grilled prawns with roasted tomatoes and Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Prima Cocina has gotten a good response.

Fatemah S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on Oct. 4, wrote, "Great food and super friendly staff. The fish tacos were amazing!"

"Flavor, flavor, flavor!" said Yelper Hesh B. "The food is amazing -- everything has its own uniqueness to it. Definitely a must try in Santa Monica."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Prima Cocina is open from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
Mr Furley's Bar debuts in Glendale, with billiards, beers and more
Jonesing for barbecue? Check out Santa Ana's top 3 spots
First look: 5 new spots in Los Angeles for brews, baked goods and more
Jonesing for bagels? Check out Yorba Linda's top 5 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Thousand Oaks
Hurricane Michael roars nearer to Florida coast
Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Marc Cota-Robles's OC roots include car racing, prom court
Hurricane Michael: LAX travelers urged to plan for possible flight delays
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
1 person burned in Lincoln Heights apartment fire
$770M in cash sitting unclaimed in California
K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl
More News