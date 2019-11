Pringles to release 'turducken' flavored chips

You don't have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving this year.Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.It's part of what is called the "Friendsgiving Turducken Kit".The kit will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a "turducken" chip medley.The Thanksgiving chips will be available to purchase online starting Thursday, November 7th on the Kellogg's store website.