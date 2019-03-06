Craving noodles? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Business District, called Qin West Noodle, is located at 6200 Scholarship.
The menu features soup and noodle dishes. From the featured section of the menu, popular choices include the Guilin soup, beef flank noodle and spicy wonton soup, while selections from the classic section include the stir-fried shredded potato and twice-cooked pork. Take a look at all of the offerings here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Qin West Noodle has been warmly received by patrons.
Michelle S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 22, wrote, "I had the Guilin soup today and it was fantastic. The beef flank was super tender. The noodles were perfect too."
Yelper Jason L. added, "The spicy sauce with thick noodles was perfect and refreshing. There was no meat but it was good. The beef noodle soup was also good with huge portions."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Qin West Noodle is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Qin West Noodle makes Business District debut, with noodles and more
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News