Rainforest Cafe seeks to reopen in Downtown Disney

Rainforest Cafe is looking to reopen at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.In June, Rainforest Cafe, AMC Theater, ESPN Zone, Earl of Sandwich and one Starbucks closed down to make room for a luxury hotel project that has since been canceled.Keith Beitler is the senior vice president and chief operating officer of specialty restaurants and amusement divisions for Landry, the parent company of Rainforest Cafe."Disney knows our interest in reopening Rainforest Cafe in Anaheim," said Beitler. "We are hopeful they will consider Landry's for any future site plan."Disney officials say they're looking into options but can't comment on the discussion right now.