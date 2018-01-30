Ramen In Los Angeles: 5 New Spots To Try

Kai Ramen
349 La Cienega Blvd., Melrose
Photo: Evelyn C./Yelp
Kai Ramen specializes in Kyushu-style tonkotsu ramen: a milky white pork broth base filled with house-made noodles and topped with a soft-boiled egg and fresh veggies.
Options include the Kai white ramen with braised pork belly, green onions and crispy-fried onions, or the veggie ramen, with silken tofu, mixed greens and red onions.
Kai Ramen's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Monica R., who reviewed Kai Ramen on January 22nd, wrote: "Giving them five stars simply based on the food. The ramen was amazing, different from the typical ramen I've had at other places that serve ramen."
And Alexis K. noted: "This is my first time here, and I can wholeheartedly say I love it! It is a small space with some delicious ramen...It looks like they use different types of noodles based on the broth. I really enjoyed it and think they completed the broths well."
Kai Ramen is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm.
Killer Noodle Tsujita
2030 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle
Photo: Sklar T./Yelp
Focused on Japanese-style tantanmen (spicy dan dan noodles, which originated in Sichuan), Killer Noodle Tsujita promises a painfully hot experience for spice lovers.
At the Sawtelle ramen joint, part of the Tsujita family of restaurants, customers customize their noodle bowls by adding toppings and selecting the level of spice. It also offers options without the broth.
Yelp users are still warming up to Killer Noodle Tsujita, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 212 reviews on the site.
Yelper Linh N., who reviewed Killer Noodle Tsujita on January 25th, wrote: "Instead of choosing the popular Tokyo option, I decided to try the Downtown option with soup and it was much better. While the broth itself is still thick and also full of flavor, it's more on the vinegary side so that acid cuts through the fat and doesn't feel as heavy."
And Gianfranco D. wrote: "Their Japanese take on a Chinese dish is fantastic! This is definitely for the spice lovers out there! The plates are so much more customizable than meets the eye. I've gotta say, you won't go wrong if you're in the mood for some fantastic spicy ramen."
Killer Noodle Tsujita is open daily from 11am-10:30pm.
California Ramen Factory
4010 W. 3rd St., Koreatown
Black Ramen: homemade pork broth, black garlic oil, sweet umami sauce, braised pork belly, green onion, shitake mushroom and crispy onion. | Photo: California ramen factory/Yelp
The California Ramen Factory features a variety of elevated takes on traditional ramen standbys, as well as temaki sushi or nori "tacos."
On the menu, expect to see ramen dishes like the "Signature Tonkotsu" pork ramen with braised pork belly and shiitake mushrooms; the "Green Ramen" with house pesto sauce, chicken breast, and egg; and the "Black Ramen" with tonkotsu broth, black garlic oil, and a sweet umami sauce.
California Ramen Factory currently holds four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Lucy L., who was one of the first users to visit California Ramen Factory on January 23rd, wrote: "If you're in Koreatown looking for a ramen place, this is the place to go...Their ramen broth is very good."
And Jonathan N. wrote: "As for the actual flavors of the broth, you get a really great flavor that you only get when you cook it low and slow for hours on end, so props to them for nailing that part. The noodles were cooked nice and had a great springy chew to them."
California Ramen Factory is open Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Nishi Poke & Ramen Bistro
2536 Overland Ave., Cheviot Hills
Spicy miso ramen. | Photo: Cindy T./Yelp
Nishi Poke & Ramen Bistro serves mainly tonkotsu-based soups, a creamy pork broth base that's simmered for 24 hours and topped with pork cha shu and green onions.
Looking for something a little different? Try the spicy miso ramen or the veggie.
It also serves a wide array of traditional Japanese favorites, gyoza or chicken karaage, to Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls like a ponzu tuna bowl with fresh edamame.
Nishi Poke & Ramen Bistro currently holds 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Justin S., who reviewed Nishi Poke & Ramen Bistro on January 19th, wrote: "This place is great, though I have yet to try the poke bowls. We usually go for the ramen: tonkotsu and spicy miso. Both have amazing broth and noodles."
And Phil Y. wrote: "I like that they use thick noodles here for their ramen. Both the tonkotsu ramen and spicy miso broths, cooked for 24 hours, had a great flavor in their own way. The cha shu is thicker than any cha shu that I have been served at any other ramen restaurant."
Nishi Poke & Ramen Bistro is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am-9pm, and Sunday from noon-7pm.
Ten Ramen
3324 W. 6th St., Koreatown
Shanghai noodles. | Photo: Jen R./Yelp
Ten Ramen serves Japanese fare, as well as some Korean dishes. Diners can have the tonkotsu ramen regular or spicy, or they can try the miso ramen, spicy seafood ramen or the veggie version of the noodle soup.
There's also donburi (rice bowls) on the menu with your choice of toppings like rib, cheese hamburger steak, unagi or bulgogi.
Yelp users are generally positive about Ten Ramen, which currently holds four stars out of 209 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sari K., who visited on December 23rd, said, "The broth is very flavorful and the black garlic adds a nice light smoky flavor. The meat is thicc and juicyyyyyy. I got a full in-bone piece of pork and I was able to just remove the meat with a spoon; it was that tender! The egg was perfectly cooked and had a nice yolky center."
Dan L. noted: "If you like spicy ramen, this place is for you ... the Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen was insanely spicy at 'Level 3.'"
Ten Ramen is open daily from 11am-3:45am.