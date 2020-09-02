Randy's Donuts opens new Pasadena location amid expansion plan

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The sign is not quite as big as the original iconic location, but Randy's Donuts is opening a new location in Pasadena.
The Lake Avenue store holds its grand opening on Wednesday, with a free donut for customers from 6 a.m. to noon.
Randy's is best known for the massive donut sitting atop its original Inglewood location that has been featured in numerous films and television shows.
The shop was purchased from its original owner in 2015 and the new owner has been making plans to expand and franchise the business.
The Pasadena store is the company's fifth location. There are also plans for Costa Mesa and Torrance, among other locations.
