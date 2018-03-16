CONSUMER

Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves this spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves this spring: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Let's talk about two of the most popular beverages on the planet.

We know coffee is a must-have for many every morning, and red wine a staple for some at night.

If these are your go-to drinks, a winemaker has one that blends your two loves.

Apothic Brew Wine is infused with cold brew coffee, so you will never have to decide again!

They infuse the grapes with the cold brew coffee and are only making it in small and limited quantities.

It hits store shelves nationwide on April 1, and no, it's not an April Fools joke.

The coffee/wine collaboration contains less caffeine than a cup of decaf coffee, so they say that buzz will likely have to come from the wine itself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumercoffeewinebig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
MoviePass to limit customers to 3 movies per month
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
More consumer
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News