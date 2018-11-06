Redstraw brings bubble tea and more to Century City

If bubble tea is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Redstraw, the new addition is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 2395 in Century City.
Along with traditional teas, lattes and coffee, this tea bar features fusion-style tea with a variety of toppings. Try an iced coffee with sea salt, a honey oolong tea with honey boba or organic oolong milk tea with boba.
"Our signature recipes feature seasonal fruits, herbs, and dairy harvested from organic farms," Redstraw writes on Yelp.
Redstraw has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp.
Eunice J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "They have something for everybody, including milk teas, regular teas, lattes and coffee. The best part is that they offer milk options, for those of us that are lactose challenged. You can also adjust the level of sweetness."
Aime J. added, "Wide tea selection including green teas, black teas, oolong and even rooibos. I highly recommend going for their specialties if you want something sweet and refreshing. They have a great variety of drinks, including coffee."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Redstraw is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
