FOOD & DRINK

Redstraw brings bubble tea and more to Century City

Photo: Redstraw/Yelp

By Hoodline
If bubble tea is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Redstraw, the new addition is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 2395 in Century City.

Along with traditional teas, lattes and coffee, this tea bar features fusion-style tea with a variety of toppings. Try an iced coffee with sea salt, a honey oolong tea with honey boba or organic oolong milk tea with boba.

"Our signature recipes feature seasonal fruits, herbs, and dairy harvested from organic farms," Redstraw writes on Yelp.

Redstraw has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp.

Eunice J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "They have something for everybody, including milk teas, regular teas, lattes and coffee. The best part is that they offer milk options, for those of us that are lactose challenged. You can also adjust the level of sweetness."

Aime J. added, "Wide tea selection including green teas, black teas, oolong and even rooibos. I highly recommend going for their specialties if you want something sweet and refreshing. They have a great variety of drinks, including coffee."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Redstraw is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
New sushi bar opens in Studio City
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Arcade bar and eatery Free Play debuts in Exposition Park
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Voting machine problems, long lines reported at LA County polling places
Live midterm election results for state and local races
SoCal hospitals helping patients vote
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
PROVISIONAL BALLOTS: How to vote if you have a polling place problem
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Show More
Claremont woman, 61, charged with murder for allegedly striking cyclist intentionally
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
OC congressional races could determine control of House
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
More News