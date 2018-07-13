Rejoice: 5 new spots to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Los Angeles

Creamology Cereal Bar
13634 Burbank Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: Creamology Cereal Bar/Yelp
Creamology Cereal Bar is a spot to score cereal-infused ice cream, with toppings like brownie bites, gummy bears, honey and pistachios.
Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs and Apple Jacks are just a few of the cereal options on offer, while ice cream varieties include vanilla, chocolate and green tea.
Create your own flavor combination, or try one of the spot's signature delights like the Icy S'mores -- vanilla ice cream blended with Honey Nut Cheerios, Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows in a cinnamon brown sugar cone. (You can view the full flavor menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Creamology Cereal Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marine J., who reviewed Creamology Cereal Bar on June 26, wrote, "Really so good! I had the Oreo Crunch. ... Satisfied my craving. And it's so nice to have an ice cream shop in this area."
"With many toppings to choose from, the choices here are endless!" said Yelper Lucy G. "The quality of ice cream and fresh ingredients will keep me coming back on my frequent visits to LA!"
Creamology Cereal Bar is open from 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and 1-10 p.m. on weekends.
Butter's Ice Cream
2925 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
PHOTO: Jennifer L./YELP
Butter's Ice Cream is a spot serving up unique flavors of small batch and vegan ice cream as well as handmade cones in Silver Lake.
The shop is the brainchild of first-time restaurateurs Garen and Kristofer Nalbandian, Eater Los Angeles reports, and offers unexpected flavors like the Afternoon Delight, made with Earl Grey tea and shortbread cookie crumbs.
Butter's Ice Cream currently holds a five-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive attention from users.
Yelper Dean G., who was one of the first users to visit Butter's Ice Cream on June 30, wrote, "Just went here for the first time today and it was really good! I got the Triple C, which was cookies and cream with caramel. My girlfriend got Banana Graham, which she also enjoyed."
And Brandon H. added, "The ice cream is smooth, rich in flavor, easily melts on the tongue, welcomes, love, fills your heart, is kind to your stomach and is just pure joy to have."
Butter's Ice Cream is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Ben & Jerry's
1307 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Photo: rob l./Yelp
National chain Ben & Jerry's has opened a new location in Venice, situated on the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk.
The popular spot for ice cream and non-dairy frozen treats offers everything from pints and scoops to milkshakes and customizable ice cream cakes.
The try one of the new flavors of 2018 like Cinnamon Buns -- a cinnamon non-dairy frozen dessert with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl. (Check out all the new flavors here.)
With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Ben & Jerry's Venice Beach has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lana R., who reviewed Ben & Jerry's Venice Beach on April 30, wrote, "Very clean store, with friendly welcoming staff! I really love this location and I have been to several in Los Angeles. The manager Tia is such a gem, she gives me very generously sized scoops!"
"Love this Ben & Jerry's location on the Venice Boardwalk," said Yelper Toni R. "Free cone day was awesome, and I've been back several times for my classic favorites, as well as some vegan ice cream, yum!"
Ben & Jerry's Venice Beach is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Hyperion Gelato
2806 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
Photo: Saori E./Yelp
Hyperion Gelato is a gelateria on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake featuring fresh made Italian gelato and sorbetto, crafted using a secret family recipe courtesy of owner Armand Hakopyan.
"My grandparents, Margaret and Nubar, used to live in Italy," Hakopyan explained to Eater ahead of its opening. "They immigrated to Rome from Armenia in 1978. We have a secret family recipe. So they taught my father, Jack -- and my father taught me."
Flavors range from sea salt caramel and orange blossom to rose petal and baklava cream. Milkshakes and smoothies are on offer as well, along with iced tea and cold brew.
Hyperion Gelato currently holds five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Susanna U., who reviewed Hyperion Gelato on May 25, wrote, "Finally, the perfect little gelato/sorbet shop in Silver Lake! Delicious selection of fresh gelato and sorbets that seem to change almost daily."
And Yelper Cameron C. added, "Powerful and creative flavors like orange blossom, baklava and peanut butter and jelly. Packed with real, honest, natural ingredients without fake flavoring or colorings."
Hyperion Gelato is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
IL Gelato
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: Marjorie U./Yelp
IL Gelato is a spot to score small batch gelato and sorbetto made using high-quality ingredients from around the world.
A wide selection of flavors are available, ranging from classic Italian varieties like limone and pistacchio to seasonal offerings like blood orange and wine-infused rose.
IL Gelato currently holds 3.5-stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Minky K., who reviewed IL Gelato on June 28, wrote, "Their gelato is super creamy and thick, which hit the spot. I got the mango, and it was bursting with flavor."
"Lots of flavors can be had at Il Gelato, and it's an easy stop after a meal at Eataly," said Yelper Kenny T. "Sampled five to six flavors today and then decided on both hazelnut and pistachio."
IL Gelato is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.