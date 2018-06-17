FOOD & DRINK

Please spit in customer's burger, NYC restaurant order secretly tells cook

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive from Astoria.

By
ASTORIA, Queens --
On a scorching hot summer night, what is better than a cold brew? Pair it with a juicy burger - cheddar cheese, well done - and toast the bread.

And please spit in it, too! Don't forget the mayo!

Wait...spit in it?

Curtis Mays says it all started because his order got mixed up.



"I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up," he told WABC in New York.

He asked his waitress for his receipt, and that is when he noticed that "extra" ingredient.

"I asked her 'why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I as like 'who prints out the receipt?' So she said 'I take it up there and print it myself.'" Mays said, "So you did it? Why are you lying about it? She just walked off."

The Sea Cliff man says he was being treated to a Father's Day dinner by his daughter and granddaughter at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria when it happened. He says the evening started off pleasant.

"She was very nice - she comes up to the table, 'hi, how are you doing?'" said Mays.

Mays said the manager fired the waitress immediately, and he got a refund, of course.

"He was saying, 'how can we compensate you?' I was like, 'how can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already," adds Mays.

The manager told WABC that he had never had a problem with this employee before. Food service, he says, is a stressful job, but it was unacceptable.

The manager added that is very unlikely a cook actually spat in the burger, but he understands why the customer is upset.

The Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has an A rating from the Department of Health.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcheeseburgerbeercustomerNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News