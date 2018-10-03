FOOD & DRINK

Ribbro BBQ makes Newport Beach debut

Photo: Melissa M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition, called Ribbro BBQ, is located at 2300 S.E. Bristol St., Suite C.

The family-owned establishment serves up classic barbecue favorites like chicken and ribs, along with sides like sweet potato fries, cornbread and coleslaw.

Ribbro BBQ has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Jenni H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 2, wrote, "Family-owned business -- the entire staff was super friendly and made sure we had everything we needed. Ordered the rack of ribs with coleslaw and cheesy corn, and everything was amazing!"

"Really good ribs and the chicken is even better," wrote Yelper Jason S. "This is really good barbecue. Cornbread is also one of the best around."

Head on over to check it out: Ribbro BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
