Food & Drink

Riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving dinner aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK -- New York City subway riders are used to being served a cold dish of stress and frustration during their commute, but some were treated to a heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner.

Riders in Brooklyn got a special surprise on Sunday night when they walked onto an L train subway car and found themselves in the middle of a Thanksgiving feast.

A makeshift dinner table, fully loaded with turkey and side dishes, was set up in the middle of the car.



One commuter posted that the people behind the feast offered a plate to everyone on the train and called it "the most heartwarming thing I've ever seen."

There is no word yet on who was behind the mysterious dinner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybrooklynthanksgivingfree foodsubwaycommuting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major storm sweeps across Southland: WATCH LIVE
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
LAX travel nightmare: Weather, congestion make for tough trip
Woman, 63, arrested in hit-run death of 14-year-old in Monterey Park
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Show More
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine, Cajon Pass road closures
New OC tribal village, cultural center honors Native American tribe
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
Woman found beaten near Riverside park dies after assault
More TOP STORIES News