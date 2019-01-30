Ring in the Year of the Pig at one of the best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Pine & Crane
Photo: Byron Y./Yelp
Topping the list is Pine & Crane. Located at 1521 Griffith Park Blvd. in Silver Lake, the counter-service Taiwanese-Chinese spot, which offers popular dan dan and zha jiang noodle dishes, is the best-loved Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting a stellar 4.5 stars out of 1,918 reviews on Yelp.
The family-owned business sources much of its produce locally from the owners' farm, and has plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.
2. Yang Chow
Photo: Andrea A./Yelp
Next up is Chinatown's Yang Chow, situated at 819 N. Broadway With four stars out of 2,247 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite, especially for its Szechuan-style dishes. It offers family banquet-style dining for large groups.
3. Eagle Rock Green Dragon
Photo: Mike D./Yelp
Eagle Rock Green Dragon, a family-owned Mandarin and Szechuan-style eatery, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 421 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1733 Colorado Blvd. to see for yourself.