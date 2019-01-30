FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig at one of the best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles

Photo: Pine & Crane. Brian L./Yelp

On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve (Feb. 4) for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Pine & Crane



Photo: Byron Y./Yelp

Topping the list is Pine & Crane. Located at 1521 Griffith Park Blvd. in Silver Lake, the counter-service Taiwanese-Chinese spot, which offers popular dan dan and zha jiang noodle dishes, is the best-loved Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting a stellar 4.5 stars out of 1,918 reviews on Yelp.

The family-owned business sources much of its produce locally from the owners' farm, and has plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.

2. Yang Chow



Photo: Andrea A./Yelp

Next up is Chinatown's Yang Chow, situated at 819 N. Broadway With four stars out of 2,247 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite, especially for its Szechuan-style dishes. It offers family banquet-style dining for large groups.

3. Eagle Rock Green Dragon



Photo: Mike D./Yelp

Eagle Rock Green Dragon, a family-owned Mandarin and Szechuan-style eatery, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 421 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1733 Colorado Blvd. to see for yourself.
