FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with Costa Mesa's best Chinese restaurants

Capital Noodle Bar. | Photo: Marissa R./Yelp

By Hoodline
On Feb. 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Costa Mesa, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Wok-in



Photo: Loc L./Yelp

Topping the list is Wok-In. Located at 2394 Newport Blvd., the Chinese spot is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.

2. Capital Noodle Bar



Photo: Tiffany Noelle M./Yelp

Next up is Capital Noodle Bar, situated at 3033 Bristol St., Suite C. With four stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hong Kong Express



Photo: Scott P./Yelp

Hong Kong Express, located at 2200 Harbor Blvd., Suite E 180, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast food Chinese spot four stars out of 249 reviews.

4. China Impression



PHOTO: China impression/YELP


China Impression, a Chinese spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1505 Mesa Verde Drive East to see for yourself.

5. No.1 Chinese Food



Photo: Cloris J./Yelp

Check out No.1 Chinese Food, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 1175 Baker St., Suite E17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
FOOD & DRINK
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
Ring in the Year of the Pig with Glendale's best Chinese restaurants
Burgerim debuts signature sliders in Northridge
Kaiba Japanese Restaurant debuts its third location in Pasadena
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Holy Fire burn area under evacuations amid incoming storm
First storm in series begins to soak SoCal with rain
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
Concepts for Sepulveda Pass project shown in continued effort to ease congestion
Infant liquid ibuprofen recall expanded over safety concerns
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Young boy with fighting spirit, big heart is LA Rams good luck charm
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
Calabasas mansion up for grabs in Special Olympics raffle
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Sheriff Villanueva defends rehiring of accused deputy
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
Overturned vehicle causes traffic on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
More News