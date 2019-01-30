Ring in the Year of the Pig with Costa Mesa's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Costa Mesa, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Wok-in
Photo: Loc L./Yelp
Topping the list is Wok-In. Located at 2394 Newport Blvd., the Chinese spot is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.
2. Capital Noodle Bar
Photo: Tiffany Noelle M./Yelp
Next up is Capital Noodle Bar, situated at 3033 Bristol St., Suite C. With four stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Hong Kong Express
Photo: Scott P./Yelp
Hong Kong Express, located at 2200 Harbor Blvd., Suite E 180, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast food Chinese spot four stars out of 249 reviews.
4. China Impression
PHOTO: China impression/YELP
China Impression, a Chinese spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1505 Mesa Verde Drive East to see for yourself.
5. No.1 Chinese Food
Photo: Cloris J./Yelp
Check out No.1 Chinese Food, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 1175 Baker St., Suite E17.